Shoplifting Suspect Dead, Two Others in Custody After Shootout with Constables at Spring Walmart





Spring, Texas – A shoplifting suspect is dead after opening fire on responding Precinct 4 Deputy Constables outside a Spring area Walmart late Sunday.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to the Walmart at 21150 Kuykendahl Road around 10:30 PM Sunday evening after receiving reports of shoplifting. A 911 caller reported known shoplifters were in the store attempting to steal merchandise.

When deputies arrived they observed suspects leaving the Walmart in a vehicle. When the deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, one suspect exited the vehicle and began firing a handgun at the deputies.

The deputies returned fire, striking and killing the suspect who was firing at them.

Two other individuals in the suspect vehicle fled the location in the vehicle but were later located and detained by Harris County Sheriff Homicide Investigators. HCSO says these two individuals are cooperating with investigators.

As of this time, no further suspects in the case are considered to be outstanding.

The identity of the deceased suspect has not yet been released.