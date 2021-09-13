Shooting Threat Made To Spring High School Deemed Not Credible





Spring, Texas – Law enforcement agencies and Spring Independent School District have determined that a shooting threat made to Spring High School over the weekend is not credible and that school will continue as usual on Monday.

On Sunday, September 12, a Spring ISD student made a social media post warning people not to go to school on Monday. The student was holding a gun in the picture of the post and the text implied that a school shooting might take place.

The Spring High School administrative team, along with Spring ISD Police and other law enforcement agencies, conducted an extensive investigation after being made aware of the post and ultimately found no evidence to substantiate the threat.

Later that day Spring High School Principal James Golden sent a mass message to parents in the district updating them on the situation and reassuring them of the district’s commitment to the safety of their children.

Golden said in the message, “We will have a regular school day tomorrow and I look forward to seeing all of our students in school, ready to learn. Out of an abundance of caution, Spring ISD Police will have additional officers in school tomorrow to help ensure everyone stays focused on a strong start to the week. Again, I appreciate everyone who reached out today and am grateful that our entire community is focused on creating the best possible environment at Spring High School.”

Golden’s message encourages people to call the police department at 281-891-6911 if they have any questions on the incident.