Shooter Still At Large In Houston Ambush That Wounded Two Constable Deputies And Killed One





Houston, Texas – The investigation is ongoing for the deadly ambush that occurred on Saturday, October 16 and that left two constable deputies severely wounded and one dead. Law enforcement officials are still searching for the shooter and continue to ask that anyone with information on the matter contact authorities immediately.

The Houston Police Department, the agency leading the investigation, has said that a person of interest was taken into custody some hours after the event, though they are not believed to be the shooter. The at-large suspect is believed to be a heavy-set bearded Hispanic male in his early 20s.

The three Precinct 4 Constable Deputies were working an extra job at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge in Houston when they were attacked at approximately 2:15AM on Saturday. The deputies were addressing a disturbance outside of the bar when the unknown gunman approached from behind and opened fire. Deputies Juqaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett both sustained wounds that required immediate surgery. Deputy Kareem Atkins died as a result of his injuries.

The deputy’s body was transported to Klein Funeral Home on Sunday evening. A visitation and funeral service will be held on Monday, October 25 at Champions Forest Baptist Church at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road in Houston. The visitation will be open to the public from 11:00AM to 2:00PM, followed immediately by the funeral and graveside services. Deputy Atkins is to be buried at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery in Tomball.

Deputy Atkins had been working with Precinct 4 since January 2019. He leaves behind a wife and two children, including a two-month old baby.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said from the scene of the crime, “We hope a suspect is in custody soon and I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies. This is very tragic. I do believe that good always trumps evil, and what happened here was evil.”