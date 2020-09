Spring, Texas – Shogun Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar is expected to open a new location next month. It will be located off of the Grand Parkway in Spring.

The new location is planning to open mid-September at the Harmony Commons development at 3532 Harmony Commons Drive, Spring. The chain has almost two dozen locations in the Greater Houston area.

Shogun’s menu is comprised of Japanese dishes, including sushi, hibachi, ramen and bento boxes.