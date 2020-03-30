1.) No one shall enter or exit the address or individual living units at this address: 6203 Alden Bridge Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77382. The only exemptions to this order are personnel required to maintain the facility, food services, medical professionals, caregivers, or law enforcement.

2.) Until 6:00 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, March 31st), residents may leave the facility in order to stay in another household provided they continue to self-isolate. All individuals located in the household where the resident has relocated must also self-isolate for the duration of this order.

3.) Residents who choose to leave the facility shall not return until this order expires on Monday, April 13, 2020 (unless revised and/or extended by County Judge).

It is important to note for accuracy in reporting, The Conservatory is not considered a nursing home or assisted-living facility. This is an apartment complex for the 55+ community that offers communal dining and recreational activities. Since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in relation to this facility, all communal activities were suspended, and residents were asked to stay in their individual apartments and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Public Health guidance to the apartment complex’s residents who choose to stay in their individual units are as follows, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

1.) Stay in your own apartment at all times.

2.) Do not let visitors, including family, neighbors or providers, in your apartment.

3.) Always stay at least 6 feet away from any other person.

4.) Take your temperature twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

5.) If you develop a fever or cough, call Public Health at 936-523-5040 (24 hours a day).

6.) If you have trouble breathing, call 911.

7.) Wash your hands, for 20 seconds, using soap at least four times a day, or as much as possible, especially after using the bathroom and before eating.