Food & Dining
Shake Shack To Open New Location in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, Texas – The Woodlands will soon be home to the NYC burger chain, Shake Shack.
Statements regarding the opening of the casual burger chain restaurant were first reported by Eater back in June. Since then, no official opening date has been announced however Eater sources claim that the new location should be open sometime in late summer 2020.
This will be the first Shake Shack location in the Houston suburbs. The restaurant will be located at the Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive. The menu includes signature items such as their Shack Burger, a Single or Double Cheeseburger that is topped with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce™, along with cheese fries, flat-top dogs, and more.
