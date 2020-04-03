Spring, Texas – According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected across southeast Texas Friday evening into Saturday as a cold front moves through the area.

Thunderstorms are possible with this system, with the strongest storms occurring between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Hail, strong winds and isolated areas of heavy rain are possible with this system. Most areas will receive between 1-3″ inches of rain with isolated areas receiving more than 3″ inches.

Keep your umbrella handy and utilize our free interactive weather radar to track the storms.