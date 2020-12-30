Spring, Texas – Heavy Rainfall Beginning Today Will Continue Through Thursday Afternoon:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for nearly all of Southeast Texas beginning at 6:00 p.m. this evening through 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A strong system of thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall across Harris County and the surrounding region beginning today and continuing through Thursday. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated areas of 4+ inches, are likely. Street flooding is likely in urban and low-lying areas.

There is a low probability some of the stronger storms could bring high winds, hail, or tornadoes.

Residents should closely monitor local forecasts for updates over the next 24 hours.

Source: Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

