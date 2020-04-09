Montgomery County, Texas – At 4:58 PM a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bedias to near Montgomery to 6 miles southwest of Brenham, moving east at 45 mph. These storms have had a history of producing quarter-sized hail.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
In effect until 5:45 PM.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Source: National Weather Service
