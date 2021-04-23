Severe Storms Possible Friday Afternoon For Houston Metro





Spring, Texas – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a ENHANCED and SLIGHT RISK for Southeast Texas on Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop late Friday morning as a frontal boundary moves across the area. Storms could turn severe with hail and damaging winds as they move north during the afternoon hours. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

While it may not be a widespread severe weather event, some thunderstorms may become severe and could drop half an inch to an inch of rain.

What are the chances of seeing severe thunderstorms?

Right now there is an 80% chance of rain, but your chance of seeing a severe thunderstorm is only about 15%. There is a higher chance for severe weather if your live near or in the enhanced area. Hail larger than golf balls, wind gusts in excess of 65 mph, brief tornadoes, and torrential rain will be possible in any severe storms that pop up.

Stay weather aware throughout the day today. We will provide updates on our website and across our social media channels as necessary.

TRACK THE STORMS LIVE (FREE INTERACTIVE RADAR) >>> https://www.springhappenings.com/weather-radar/