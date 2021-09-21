Serial Child Sex Offender Sentenced To 50 Years Without Parole





Conroe, Texas – The office of Montgomery County District Attorney Brett W. Ligon announced in a September 20 press release that a serial child predator pled guilty to charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and has been sentenced to 50 years in prison with no opportunity for parole.

34-year-old Conroe resident Jody James Malone Jr. was sentenced on Friday, September 17, 2021 by Judge Lisa Michalk in the 221st District Court. His guilty plea resolved 11 child sexual abuse cases and spared numerous child victims and their families from having to testify in trial.

Detective Sean Bridges of the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office received a case referral in July 2020 regarding a convicted sex offender communicating with multiple children in Montgomery County and northern Harris County. Bridges quickly identified the suspect as Malone, who had been on parole since 2018 after serving 10 years of a 20-year sentence on charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

After Detective Bridges received the allegations in July 2020, the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Team immediately began investigating and building a case. The investigation led to Malone being arrested for sexually exploiting dozens of children, including four victims with whom he had sexual contact. Malone had been using a variety of social media platforms to meet children and solicit images from them through manipulation and extortion, and detectives found thousands of images of child pornography in Malone’s possession.

The case that culminated in Malone’s sentencing on Friday was prosecuted by Special Victims Division Chief Shanna Redwine and Assistant District Attorney Chris Seufert and was part of a multi-agency effort to find and remove child predators from the community.

Agencies that assisted in the investigation include the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Conroe Police Department, and other members of the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Suefert is quoted in the press release saying, “In all my many years as a prosecutor, I’ve never known of a child predator who endangered so many kids. This sentence makes it virtually certain that his days of hurting children are over.”

Special Victims Division Chief Shanna Redwine stated, “This plea is a testament to the outstanding investigation and unwavering professionalism of our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detectives. This defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison. Because of the strength of the investigation, we were able to secure this outcome without requiring his victims to appear publicly in court. This was a great relief to those children and their families. We are grateful for the good work of law enforcement in this case.”

Jody James Malone Jr. will become eligible for release from prison in the year 2070, at which time Malone will be 84 years old.