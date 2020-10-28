Conroe, Texas – A truck driver and patrons inside Pappas Bar-B-Q restaurant escaped without injury after a semi-truck crashed into the building.

The crash happened just after 7:00 PM Tuesday in the 27700 block of Interstate 45 North.

Officials with the Woodlands Fire Department say the restaurant was fully staffed but incredibly everyone walked away without injuries.

It is unknown what caused the semi to crash into the building. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Photo Credit: The Woodlands Fire Department