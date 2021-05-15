Search Underway for Missing Elderly Male with Dementia





Harris County, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 79-year-old male with dementia, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

Officials say that an elderly male identified as 79-year-old, Lee Gee, was last seen at his home in the 8400 block of Vistadale Court around 9:00 AM.

Gee left his residence driving a 2006 dark green Chevorlet pickup bearing Texas license plate BHJ 0543. He has not been seen since.

The man is reportedly wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown leather shoes.

If you have seen Lee Gee or have any information that could help investigators locate him, you’re urged to contact Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office at 281-376-3472.