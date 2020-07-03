UPDATE: Allen was located in the 9000 block of Louetta Road. He is now safe at home with his family.

Houston, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

Danny Allen Sr. was last seen near the intersection of State Highway 249 and Schroeder Road.

Allen is a U.S. Navy Veteran and was recently diagnosed with dementia.

He was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour t-shirt, grey shorts, and blue Crocs.

If you have seen Allen or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.