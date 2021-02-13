School Closures/Transition to Virtual Learning Due to Incoming Winter Weather Threat





Spring, Texas – Local school districts have announced closures or the transition to virtual learning due to the incoming winter weather threat.

Klein ISD:

“After a call this morning with local weather authorities, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, will be a Remote Learning Day for all students due to potentially hazardous road conditions throughout the day. Additionally, all Klein ISD sponsored activities previously scheduled Sunday, February 14, 2021, through Tuesday, February 16, 2021, are canceled or postponed.

A remote learning day on Tuesday, rather than a district closure, will ensure that Klein ISD does not have to add any additional days to the 2020-2021 school calendar. Don’t stress, and do your best with Tuesday’s Remote Learning Day.

Stay tuned to kleinisd.net/weather and Klein ISD social media accounts for updates.”

Spring ISD:

“Please be advised that Spring ISD will be transitioning to remote asynchronous learning and remote work on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16, because of hazardous winter weather. Visit www.springisd.org for updates.”

Conroe ISD:

“Due to the inclement weather forecast for the Houston area and the potential for hazardous road conditions, Conroe ISD will be closed on Tuesday, February 16. All extracurricular activities scheduled for Sunday, February 14, through Tuesday, February 16, have been canceled.”

Houston ISD:

“Based on updated information and out of an abundance of caution, all #HISD schools & offices will be *CLOSED* on Mon (2/15) and Tues (2/16) due to freezing weather. No virtual or in-person instruction, and employees will not report to work.”

Tomball ISD:

“Tomball Independent School District schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, February 16 as a precautionary measure because of inclement weather and the related potential for dangerous road conditions. Presidents’ Day, February 15 is a scheduled student holiday and a remote professional learning day for teachers. All campuses and facilities will be closed on Monday.”

Magnolia ISD:

“Due to the inclement weather forecasted, Magnolia ISD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, February 16. Administrators and teachers will be working remotely and all students are expected to complete remote learning on Tuesday.

We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates regarding school for Wednesday, February 17.

The COVID-19 Testing Site, Curbside Meals, and After School Adventures Program will be closed on Tuesday. Information regarding extracurricular activities will come directly from the coach and/or sponsor. REMINDER: Monday, February 15 is a district holiday.”

Montgomery ISD:

“Due to likely unsafe road conditions resulting from the forecasted inclement weather impacting our region, all Montgomery ISD schools will shift to remote instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16. No in-person classes will be held on Tuesday.

Students will be contacted by their school regarding remote learning activities for Tuesday, Feb. 16. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

A remote learning day on Tuesday, Feb. 16, rather than a closure, will ensure that we will not need to add additional instructional days to the 2020-2021 school year calendar.

Please know that weather-related decisions are not taken lightly. When making a decision to close or shift to remote learning due to weather, the district works closely and consults with county officials as well as neighboring superintendents. All decisions are made with the safety of students and staff as the top priority.

In making weather-related decisions, we attempt to provide as much advance notice as possible to our families. This decision was made early due to weather reports showing unusually cold and inclement conditions in our region early next week.

Please be safe and, if possible, adhere to the advice of local authorities regarding road travel in the area.Here are a few other items of note:

· Girls’ Varsity soccer game start times scheduled tonight (Friday) have been changed to 4 p.m. at Lake Creek HS, and 5 p.m. at Montgomery HS. JV girls’ soccer games have been cancelled.

· Extracurricular activities on Saturday, Feb. 13 will be held as scheduled.

· Extracurricular activities scheduled Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16 are cancelled.

· The MISD Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. is scheduled to be held as normal.