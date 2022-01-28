Sawyer Park Icehouse Receives Warm Welcome to Spring Bar Scene

Spring, Texas – Sawyer Park Icehouse opened its doors on May 21, 2021 to a warm welcome and immediately established itself as a popular local destination. Located at 314 Pruitt Road in Spring, Sawyer Park Icehouse has 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, providing the community a large social gathering place with a variety of food, drinks, and activities.

The site was previously the home of Papa’s Icehouse, which closed its doors on September 30, 2020. Sawyer Park Icehouse quickly renovated the property to their liking and were able to open less than eight months after the previous business closed.

The establishment proudly offers a menu of Texas barbecue as well as “classic pub fare with a barbecue twist.” A variety of beers, including a wide selection of Texas craft beers, are available at the full bar alongside a rotating menu of cocktails.

The grand opening was an exciting event for the owners and staff of Sawyer Park who were thrilled to see enthusiasm from the patrons and a strong turnout. Delighted to be able to offer the public live music, the icehouse enlisted local cover band The Spazmatics whose lively performance fit the excitement of the night.

Sawyer Park offers live music events in their “backyard” as well as at the indoor stage. The space for the outdoor shows has a capacity of up to 2,000 patrons, with plenty of room for people to stand near the stage or set up lawn chairs. The indoor venue can house as many as 900 concertgoers.

Live music takes place every week, Thursday through Saturday. Thursday and Friday shows typically feature local musicians and do not require a cover charge, while Saturday shows are ticketed events involving more widely-known acts. The icehouse is also looking forward to hosting comedians in the near future.

In addition to live performances, Sawyer Park Icehouse features an assortment of ways to have fun while enjoying beer and socializing. These include classic bar attractions such as pool tables, dartboards, and multiple lanes for cornhole. The icehouse also has its own unique games such as Trash Can Pong, a game with rules similar to beer pong but that is played with large red trash cans and a kickball.

A prominent attraction is the 14-foot tall outdoor mega screen, making the icehouse an enticing location for sports fans to gather. Recently, a flood of English soccer fans convened there to watch the UEFA European Football championship game between England and Italy.

With its size and variety of spaces, Sawyer Park Icehouse has also become a popular venue for larger planned events. The icehouse has already been a successful host for events such as birthday parties, retirement parties, corporate happy hours, high school reunions, rehearsal dinners, and more.

Sawyer Park Icehouse is open Sunday through Thursday 11:00AM – Midnight and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00AM – 2:00AM. The icehouse is Family Friendly until 9:00PM.