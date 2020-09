Spring, Texas – Ross Dress For Less is opening a new location at Stuebner Airline and Louetta at 16844 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX 77379. The new Ross store’s location was previously Food Town, in the same strip center as Baskin Robbins.

The chain focuses on bringing their customers high-quality department store clothing for a fraction of the price.

The store has not released an opening date as of Sept. 4. Stay tuned for an update on their opening.