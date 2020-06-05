Spring, Texas – Rooftop Cinema Club has opened a new drive-in movie theater in Spring. The Drive-In will be located next to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown at 21300 I-45 N. This will be the second location that the Rooftop Cinema Club has opened and will accompany their original pop-up drive-in, which opened up at Sawyer Yards on May 12th. Similar to the original drive-in theater, the Drive-In Spring will showcase two family-friendly films each night and two films for adult audiences screening later on in the night.

Tickets prices start at $28 per vehicle and preferred parking section tickets can be purchased online. Parking section will be based upon arrival and patrons can choose to bring their own snacks or order concessions online from either the Rooftop Cinema or The Burger Joint food truck.

Their outdoor movie line-up has been announced, with both a blend of modern and classic films to choose from.

Along with their usual showings, the theater will also be hosting $5 “community screenings” at 8:30 PM every Wednesday for those impacted by COVID-19.

UPCOMING FILMS:

June 5: “Grease” and “Dazed and Confused”

June 6: “The Goonies” and “Silence of the Lambs”

June 7: “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

June 11: “Grease” and “Bridesmaids”

June 12: “The Princess Bride” and “Friday”

June 13: “Jurassic Park” and Rush Hour”

ADDRESS & PHONE NUMBER:

Rooftop Cinema Club

21300 Interstate 45 N, Spring.

https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston/venue/the-drive-in-at-spring/