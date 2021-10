The Woodlands, Texas – The IRONMAN Texas competition will be held in The Woodlands on Saturday, October 9, drawing athletes and spectators from across the state for a grueling three-part race involving swimming, biking, and running. The race will take place around Lake Woodlands and adjacent stretches of I-45 and Hardy Toll Road and traffic in the area will be heavily affected as early as 7:00AM.

See the charts below for information on which roads will be closed and which detours you can take.