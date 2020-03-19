Spring, Texas – In light of the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the worldwide economic slowdown is taking an enormous hit on our local businesses. Among the hardest hit are local, family-owned restaurants that are so deeply cherished by our community.
Spring Happenings remains passionate in our unwavering commitment to support our local, small business community- which is why we are asking for your help.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, we reported that both Harris and Montgomery County officials ordered the closure of restaurant dining rooms across our area. Because of this unprecedented action, many local restaurants have taken the necessary steps to continue serving our community through carryout, curbside and delivery food options.
Below you will find a list of local restaurants that could desperately use our support. You will find their phone number, address, website, and information on their hours and service listed below.
Spring Happenings is asking that now more than ever, you please #SupportLocal by continuing to enjoy the incredible local food that our local, small businesses have to offer.
If you are a local restaurant owner and your business is not listed, please let us know!
AMERICAN
Herb & Beet – Accepting orders via drive-thru and third-party delivery. Use coupon code SUPPORTLOCAL for 20% off online and call-in orders.
- (832) 663-9671
- 448 Sawdust Road, Spring, 77380
- Click here to order online
Potato Patch – Currently testing delivery within an 8-mile radius 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM. Curbside pickup also available.
- (281) 443-3530
- 2020 FM 1960, Houston, 77073
- View Menu
Woodson’s Local Tap + Kitchen – Open for carry-out, delivery service coming soon!
- (832) 210-2770
- 4127 Riley Fuzzel Rd, Spring, 77386
- View Menu
The Original Neal’s – Delivery and to-go, the full menu is available.
- (281) 323-4207
- 4750 FM 2920, Spring, 77388
- View Menu
Palava – Delivery (free within 8 miles), to-go. Offering family-style meals.
- (832) 764-8250
- 3240 Spring Cypress, Spring, 77388
- Click here to order online
Ellen’s Cafe – Open for curbside pickup.
- (281) 353-9229
- 307 Gentry St, Spring, 77373
- View Menu
Liquid Bean Cafe – Curbside and to-go available.
- (936) 444-3130
- 317 Gentry St, Spring, 77373
- View Menu
The Tea Kettle Cafe – To-go and third-party delivery available Tuesday-Sunday, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
- (281) 528-6550
- 123 Midway St, Spring, 77373
- View Menu
3 B’s Burger & Beer – Carryout and delivery available (UberEATS, Favor).
- (281) 419-3553
- 466 Rayford Rd, Spring, 77386
- View Menu
Fuddruckers – Pickup only, temporary hours 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
- (281) 469-6476
- 7511 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, 77070
- Click here to order online
Bellagreen – Pickup and delivery available, use code bellaCARES for free delivery on orders $20+, or code DISTANCING for $5 off $20 when you order over the phone or through the website.
- (281) 305-3650
- 10111 Louetta Road, Houston, 77070
- Click here to order online
ASIAN
Fu Manchung – Pickup, curbside and third-party delivery are available.
- (832) 791-5873
- 3416 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 210, Spring, TX 77388
- View Menu
Huai Chinese Cuisine – Carryout and delivery are available.
- (281) 528-0848
- 3416 FM 2920, Spring, 77388
- Click here to order online
CAJUN
Razoo’s – To-go and third party delivery available through DoorDash, temporary hours are 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM daily.
- (832) 381-3950
- 1440 Louetta Road, Spring, 77388
- View Menu
Cormier’s Kitchen – Takeout delivery available.
- (832) 698-1445
- 5200 Louetta Road, Spring, 77379
- View Menu
BAKERY & SWEETS
Red Top Bakery – To-go and curbside available, 8:00 – 5:00 PM.
- (832) 559-3150
- 6406 Louetta Road, Spring, 77379
- View Menu
Chill…The Milkshake Bar – To-go and curbside available, 12noon-9pm.
- (832) 559-7093
- 6402 Louetta, Spring, 77379
- View Menu
Euro Bakery – To-go and delivery available
- (281) 257-3023
- 5010 Louetta, Spring, 77379
- View Menu
Sweetporium – Curbside available 12 Noon – 4:00 PM daily. $7 Pretzel and Soda Float combos
- (832) 764-0396
- 3930 Louetta, Spring, 77388
- View Menu
El Kiosko – Pickup and third party delivery available through UberEATS, DoorDash and Grubhub.
- (281) 719-8587
- 100 E Cypresswood, Spring, 77373
- View Menu
BBQ
Southern Q BBQ – Accepting online orders.
- (832) 250-4851
- 16540 Kuykendahl, Houston, 77068
- View Menu
The Brisket House – Pickup and delivery available through DoorDash, temporary hours 11:00 AM -8:00 PM daily, closed on Sundays.
- (832) 286-1487
- 3301 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, 77068
- View Menu
2 Guys 1 Pit – Drive-thru and to-go available. Third-party delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEATS. In-house delivery is available within a 10-mile radius, $50 minimum.
- (832) 559-3923
- 11711 Spring Cypress, Tomball, 77377
- View Menu
The Meating Place – Drive-thru ordering available.
- (281) 259-6328
- 35421 TX-249, Pinehurst, 77362
- View Menu
BREAKFAST
The Toasted Yolk Cafe – Carryout and to-go, offering free donuts when you mention their Facebook post.
- (832) 246-5885
- 2211 Rayford Road, Spring, 77386
- View Menu
Donut Licious – Drive-thru and pickup available.
- (281) 288-1778
- 1535 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX 77388
Robin’s Snowflake Donuts – Curbside pickup to-go, and third-party delivery available via DoorDash, temporary hours Tuesday-Sunday, 7:00 AM – 12 Noon,
- (832) 585-1106
- 4660 Louetta Rd #170, Spring, TX 77388
Black Bear Diner – Carryout and delivery via UberEATS, DoorDash and Postmates.
- (346) 300-4012
- 15720 North Fwy, Houston, 77090
- Click here to order online
ITALIAN
Carrabba’s Italian Grill – To-go orders available 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM.
- (281) 397-8255
- 5440 FM 1960 W, Houston, 77069
- Click here to order online
Elm & Magnolia – Take-out available.
- (346) 382-3014
- 206 Magnolia Street, Spring, 77373
Olive Garden – Curbside and take-out available.
- (832) 717-7419
- 6955 Grand Parkway, Spring, 77389
- Click here to order online
Buca di Beppo – Delivery (in-house), third-party delivery (UberEATS, Grubhub) and take-out available.
- (936) 321-6262
- 19075 I-45, Shenandoah, 77385
- Click here to order online
Mellow Mushroom – Curbside, in-house delivery within 10 miles ($5 fee), or third-party app delivery.
- (346) 808-7320
- 16000 Stuebner Airline, Spring, 77379
- Click here to order online
Pizza Zone – Curbside, to-go and in-house delivery available.
- (281) 288-8500
- 4660 Louetta Rd., Spring, 77388
- Click here to order online
Lasagna House III – Curbside, to-go and third party delivery via Favor, Postmates, UberEATS and DoorDash, Family of 4 Specials for $35.
- (281) 580-7797
- 217D Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, 77090
- View Menu
Mia Bella – To-go, in-house delivery up to 5 miles available.
- (281) 251-8930
- 110 Vintage Park, Houston, 77070
- View Menu
Pallotta’s Italian Grill – Curbside, takeout and third-party delivery available.
- (281) 364-9555
- 27606 I-45, Oak Ridge North, 77385
- Click here to order online
MEXICAN
Natalita’s #3 Mexican Restaurant – Takeout and delivery available, see website for delivery.
- (346) 800-8226
- 24814 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball, 77375
- View Menu
Granny’s Tamales – Takeout and delivery available.
- (832) 458-0673
- 417 Gentry St, Spring, 77373
- Click here to order online
Belly of the Beast – Curbside, any order over $10 receives a free kid’s meal.
- (346) 351-1153
- 26510 Border St, Spring, 77373
- Click here to order online
OTHER
Tarka Indian Kitchen – Pickup and delivery via UberEATS, DoorDash and Favor.
- (346) 224-8124
- 2168 Spring Stuebner, Spring, 77380
- Click here to order online
Avenida Brazil – Curbside and GrubHub offering family meals, steak and grill packs.
- (281) 651-5369
- 1400 Research Forest, Shenandoah, 77381
- View Menu
If you are a local restaurant owner and your business is not listed, please contact us!