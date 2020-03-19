Spring, Texas – In light of the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the worldwide economic slowdown is taking an enormous hit on our local businesses. Among the hardest hit are local, family-owned restaurants that are so deeply cherished by our community.

Spring Happenings remains passionate in our unwavering commitment to support our local, small business community- which is why we are asking for your help.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we reported that both Harris and Montgomery County officials ordered the closure of restaurant dining rooms across our area. Because of this unprecedented action, many local restaurants have taken the necessary steps to continue serving our community through carryout, curbside and delivery food options.

Below you will find a list of local restaurants that could desperately use our support. You will find their phone number, address, website, and information on their hours and service listed below.

Spring Happenings is asking that now more than ever, you please #SupportLocal by continuing to enjoy the incredible local food that our local, small businesses have to offer.

If you are a local restaurant owner and your business is not listed, please let us know!

AMERICAN

Herb & Beet – Accepting orders via drive-thru and third-party delivery. Use coupon code SUPPORTLOCAL for 20% off online and call-in orders.

Potato Patch – Currently testing delivery within an 8-mile radius 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM. Curbside pickup also available.

Woodson’s Local Tap + Kitchen – Open for carry-out, delivery service coming soon!

The Original Neal’s – Delivery and to-go, the full menu is available.

Palava – Delivery (free within 8 miles), to-go. Offering family-style meals.

Ellen’s Cafe – Open for curbside pickup.

Liquid Bean Cafe – Curbside and to-go available.

The Tea Kettle Cafe – To-go and third-party delivery available Tuesday-Sunday, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

3 B’s Burger & Beer – Carryout and delivery available (UberEATS, Favor).

Fuddruckers – Pickup only, temporary hours 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Bellagreen – Pickup and delivery available, use code bellaCARES for free delivery on orders $20+, or code DISTANCING for $5 off $20 when you order over the phone or through the website.

ASIAN

Fu Manchung – Pickup, curbside and third-party delivery are available.

(832) 791-5873

3416 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 210, Spring, TX 77388

View Menu

Huai Chinese Cuisine – Carryout and delivery are available.

CAJUN

Razoo’s – To-go and third party delivery available through DoorDash, temporary hours are 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM daily.

Cormier’s Kitchen – Takeout delivery available.

BAKERY & SWEETS

Red Top Bakery – To-go and curbside available, 8:00 – 5:00 PM.

Chill…The Milkshake Bar – To-go and curbside available, 12noon-9pm.

Euro Bakery – To-go and delivery available

Sweetporium – Curbside available 12 Noon – 4:00 PM daily. $7 Pretzel and Soda Float combos

El Kiosko – Pickup and third party delivery available through UberEATS, DoorDash and Grubhub.

BBQ

Southern Q BBQ – Accepting online orders.

The Brisket House – Pickup and delivery available through DoorDash, temporary hours 11:00 AM -8:00 PM daily, closed on Sundays.

2 Guys 1 Pit – Drive-thru and to-go available. Third-party delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEATS. In-house delivery is available within a 10-mile radius, $50 minimum.

The Meating Place – Drive-thru ordering available.

BREAKFAST

The Toasted Yolk Cafe – Carryout and to-go, offering free donuts when you mention their Facebook post.

Donut Licious – Drive-thru and pickup available.

(281) 288-1778

1535 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX 77388

Robin’s Snowflake Donuts – Curbside pickup to-go, and third-party delivery available via DoorDash, temporary hours Tuesday-Sunday, 7:00 AM – 12 Noon,

(832) 585-1106

4660 Louetta Rd #170, Spring, TX 77388

Black Bear Diner – Carryout and delivery via UberEATS, DoorDash and Postmates.

ITALIAN

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – To-go orders available 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

Elm & Magnolia – Take-out available.

(346) 382-3014

206 Magnolia Street, Spring, 77373

Olive Garden – Curbside and take-out available.

Buca di Beppo – Delivery (in-house), third-party delivery (UberEATS, Grubhub) and take-out available.

Mellow Mushroom – Curbside, in-house delivery within 10 miles ($5 fee), or third-party app delivery.

Pizza Zone – Curbside, to-go and in-house delivery available.



Lasagna House III – Curbside, to-go and third party delivery via Favor, Postmates, UberEATS and DoorDash, Family of 4 Specials for $35.

Mia Bella – To-go, in-house delivery up to 5 miles available.

Pallotta’s Italian Grill – Curbside, takeout and third-party delivery available.

MEXICAN

Natalita’s #3 Mexican Restaurant – Takeout and delivery available, see website for delivery.

Granny’s Tamales – Takeout and delivery available.

Belly of the Beast – Curbside, any order over $10 receives a free kid’s meal.

OTHER

Tarka Indian Kitchen – Pickup and delivery via UberEATS, DoorDash and Favor.

Avenida Brazil – Curbside and GrubHub offering family meals, steak and grill packs.

If you are a local restaurant owner and your business is not listed, please contact us!