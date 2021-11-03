Residents Of The Woodlands Reject Incorporation In Landslide Vote

The Woodlands, Texas – After a contentious run-up to the vote for The Woodlands to either incorporate into a city or remain a township, the results of the November 2, 2021 election show in no uncertain terms that residents have rejected the proposal to incorporate.

The incorporation question was presented to voters in two propositions: Proposition A was to determine whether incorporation would take place, along with establishing a maximum property tax rate. If Proposition A were to pass, Proposition B would determine the transition of “rights, powers, privileges, duties, purposes, functions, responsibilities, the authority to issue bonds, and the authority to impose taxes” from The Woodlands Township District to the newly created City of The Woodlands.

Both propositions were rejected by more than a 2:1 ratio of “against” votes to “for” votes. Proportionately, Harris County voters, who made up a small minority of the overall vote, were more likely to vote for incorporation, though the Harris County votes alone still constituted an overwhelming majority against incorporation.

According to data from The Woodlands Township website, Proposition A was rejected with 16,431 votes against and 7,932 votes for. Proposition B was defeated 16,283 to 8,031.

See this chart from The Woodlands Township for a more detailed breakdown of the incorporation results as well as the other issues on the ballot in The Woodlands.

The election results are considered unofficial until the certification process has taken place, though this does not mean the results will change and it would be effectively impossible for the results of this election to overcome the massive majority that voted against incorporation. The results of the election are scheduled to be certified by The Woodlands Township Board of Directors on Friday, November 12, 2021.