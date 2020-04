Spring, Texas – Spring firefighters are on-scene of a reported building fire at the abandoned Choice Tee Golf and Putt Putt.

The incident is unfolding in the 700 block of East Cypresswood.

Upon entering the building, firefighters found a small trash fire inside. The fire has since been extinguished.

Cypresswood Drive was temporarily shut down while firefighters connected to a nearby fire hydrant.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.