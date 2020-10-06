Spring, Texas – More than 7,000 movie screens will be dark in the U.S. this weekend as the Regal theater chain said it will shut down all 536 locations on Thursday. The closure reflects “an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is temporary, the chain said.

Regal is shutting down theaters again less than two months after it started to reopen U.S. locations in late August. The decision was announced after the James Bond franchise’s No Time to Die was shelved until 2021, further pushing back a release that had already been delayed.

Regal is the second-largest film exhibitor in the U.S., after AMC Theatres. It is a subsidiary of Cineworld Group, which is based in the U.K. – where the corporation is also closing more than 100 theaters.

The closure will affect two local theaters, Regal Lone Star IMAX & RPX located near 249 and 99, and the second theater which is still under construction located near Rayford Road and 99.

While the company calls the closures temporary, it did not name a date for a possible resumption of business, saying it will “continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The company issued the following statement: