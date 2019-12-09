Business
Regal Cinemas To Open 24-Screen Movie Theater Along Grand Parkway in South Montgomery County
Spring, Texas – A new 24-screen Regal Cinemas location is set to open next year. The theater will be adjacent to another brand new retail development about 5 miles east of Interstate 45 along the Grand Parkway.
Ongoing construction on the new theater is happening at 4495 Riley Fuzzel Road. According to a website operated by The Woodlands, Texas-based J. Beard Real Estate Co., which is handling the leasing of the site, the theater is expected to open in August 2020. The theater complex, which will be known as Regal Benders Landing, will offer movie-goers more than 4,300 seats to view the latest Hollywood releases.
“Regal Benders Landing is believed to be the largest theater complex currently under construction in North America,” said Lindsey McKean, a broker with J. Beard Real Estate Co.
Along with thousands of seating, the movie complex will also include more than 24,000 square feet of restaurant, entertainment, and retail space. According to the website, there are already four buildings available for lease.
The theater company acquired a 14-acre site where the Regal Benders Landing will be constructed. The acquired price is currently undisclosed. However, Montgomery County Appraisal District records say the property was valued at $2.7 million as of Jan. 1. Houston Business Journal has reached out to Regal Cinemas and J. Beard Real Estate Co. for more information regarding the construction of the theater.
The cinema will be located just east of Birnham Woods Marketplace, which is owned by Houston-based Capital Retail Properties. The Birnham Woods Marketplace location is now at maximum capacity with tenants such as Kroger, PetSmart, Memorial Hermann Urgent Care, Sprint Store, GNC and Marble Slab-Great American Cookies Co.
There is also a growing number of restaurants coming to the area. A Chipotle will be opening later this month along with Spring Creek Barbeque as well as a Chicken Salad Chick location in May.
The Woodlands-Spring area has seen an upsurge of movie theaters being built lately. The Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas opened its first Houston location just a few days ago at 26543 Kuykendahl Road. Then in March an AMC Metropark Square 10 marked the first new AMC in Houston in over 20 years.
