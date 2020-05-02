Spring, Texas – The Rayford Sunday Market returns to the Imperial Oaks Shopping Center this Sunday, May 3rd.

The market will be open from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM at 2301 Rayford Road in Spring.

According to their website, the farmers market brings together a collection of artisan crafters, small businesses, and community sponsors for an afternoon of shopping and entertainment.

The market will feature 34 vendors including Shake You Up Milkshake Bar – a mobile gourmet milkshake truck, Indian Creek Plant Co. – succulents, cactuses, and small plants, Luna’s Barkery and Bandanas – homemade all-natural dog treats and bandanas for your four-legged friends, Everything But The Wine – wind chimes made out of wine bottles, and Beeyond Farms – natural beeswax products like honey, soaps, and lip balm.

For more information on the market, visit http://www.rayfordsundaymarket.com.