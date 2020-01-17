Randalls Set To Close 5 More Houston-Area Stores Including The Woodlands and Spring





Spring, Texas – Houston supermarket chain, Randalls has announced that it will be closing five more store locations in the Houston area. This includes their only stores in The Woodlands, Spring, and Kingwood. The closure of the five additional stores was confirmed by Christy Lara, director of public relations and communications for Randalls.

The company confirmed that the following stores will be closed, with the closure date expected by late February:

4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands

2250 Buckthone Place, Spring

600 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood

4540 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood

2323 Clear Lake City Blvd. in southeast Houston

In recent years, in an effort to keep up with the changing marketplace, Randalls has introduced online ordering and curbside pick-up, and home delivery in order to attract customers. However, in a public statement, Christy Lara explained that the closures are due to a highly competitive marketplace.

“In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make tough decisions to close underperforming stores so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace,” Christy Lara said in a statement. “We are working diligently to place as many employees as possible in other locations, and we remain committed to the Houston market area.”

The confirmed February 2020 closures will impact 365 employees.

Randalls, part of the national parent company, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, closed seven stores back in 2018. The remaining Randalls stores now include 17 stores across the area, down from 51 locations back in 2005. The 17 stores now include 10 locations in Houston and one each in Bellaire, Galveston, Katy, League City, Pearland, Richmond, and Sugar Land.