Raising Cane’s Celebrates National Chicken Finger Day With Free Chicken Finger





Spring, Texas – National Chicken Finger Day is this Tuesday, July 27, and to celebrate the occasion the popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s will be giving out one free chicken finger to customers who order adult combo meals through the restaurant’s mobile app.

Locations in the Spring area include a restaurant at at 21017 Kuykendahl Road and 520 Rayford Road. Raising Cane’s has over 30 restaurants in the Houston area.

Raising Cane’s is outwardly passionate about chicken fingers and is responsible for the creation of National Chicken Finger Day. Founder and CEO Todd Graves has said of the holiday, “At Raising Cane’s, we have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals – and we created National Chicken Finger Day to celebrate our passion.”