Harris County
PUBLIC NOTICE: TxDOT Virtual Public Meeting RE: FM 2920 Safety Improvements
Spring, Texas – Attached is a public notice provided by the Texas Department of Transportation regarding a virtual public meeting on the topic of FM 2920 safety improvements. The public notice is attached in both English and Spanish.APPROVED_FM 2920_VPM_Public Notice_v5_032421
