Spring, Texas – The Klein Independent School District has moved to a ‘Level 3’ status following a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

Due to HIPPA guidelines and to protect the patient’s identity, very limited information is available to the public. The District has confirmed with Spring Happenings that a parent of a Klein ISD student has a presumptive positive case of the Coronavirus. The individual and their family are currently self-quarantined.

Klein ISD is among one of many school districts in the area to cancel classes next week. Classes will be canceled starting Monday, March 16th until Friday, March 20th out an abundance of caution, according to school officials.

The District has also announced that they will be offering free meals to ALL students via curbside pickup.

“Klein ISD will provide FREE drive-thru or curbside meals at Klein Intermediate, Wunderlich Intermediate, Mittelstadt Elementary, and Schultz Elementary between 8 and 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Families will be able to pick up enough FREE meals to cover the entire week for anyone 18 years old or under in their household.”

Klein ISD says they will provide another COVID-19 update no later than 4:00 PM on Friday, March 13th.