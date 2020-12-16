Spring, Texas – As part of an effort to reduce the risk of floods, Harris County has begun work on the TC Jester Stormwater Detention Basin.

The TC Jester Stormwater Detention Basin project is expected to eventually “provide an excavated area to take in and temporarily hold excess stormwater during heavy rain events,” according to a press release from the Harris County Flood Control District. The press release also mentioned the impact on locals.

“Excavation & removal (E&R) projects such as this one reduce taxpayer costs and result in a shorter construction process,” the press release explained, “by allowing a contractor to remove a set amount of dirt before major construction commences.”

The excavation and removal project is said to only take place on Flood Control District-owned property and will only affect property west of T.C. Jester Boulevard and south of Cypresswood Drive. Due to safety concerns, T.C. Jester Boulevard will be closed to the public as long as the excavation and removal project is in progress.

One concern is the many trails that exist on the specific property that will be excavated. The press release discussed the impact to the trails, saying, “There is no existing written agreement for use of this property by any other group or agency… At the appropriate time during preliminary engineering for the basin, there will be opportunities for sponsors who wish to build and maintain trails to share their proposed trail plans with the Flood Control District.”

To fund the construction, officials applied for $10 million in federal grant funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program. If approved, any additional funding will come from the district’s $2.5 billion bond referendum which voters approved in 2018, capital improvement projects fund, or through other partnerships.

The city is encouraging citizens to use caution around the area, saying “Motorists are cautioned to be alert to truck traffic when passing near construction access points and along truck routes.”

For any additional information and details about activity on the project, residents can visit: www.hcfcd.org/TCJester.