Precinct 4 Constables In Pursuit of Suspect Who Allegedly Shot at Police Station

UPDATE: The suspect exited his vehicle at Greenspoint Mall and opened fire on deputies. Deputies returned fire and struck the suspect. Life status is unknown at this time. EMS responding.

Spring, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables, along with the Houston Police Department are in pursuit of a suspect who allegedly shot at a Spring Police Station, Monday.

Surveillance photos captured images of a black male in a white four-door sedan drive into the parking lot of the police station located at 20122 Holzworth Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect fired multiples gunshots into the building using a high-velocity rifle.

A Precinct 4 Constable spotted the suspect Thursday morning on 610 in the Pasadena area, and a chase ensued. The chase has led deputies through Downtown Houston and they have now made their way back to Interstate 45 headed North.

The Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter is tracking the white sedan as it weaves in and out of traffic in south Houston.

According to radio reports, dispatch advising the responding officers that the suspect is wearing a bullet proof vest and is armed.

This is a developing and breaking scene. Stay tuned for updates.