Spring, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman announced today that his office will be refilling more than 100 criminal cases that have been dismissed by judges in Harris County.

“The message today that I want to give out: If you come out to Precinct 4 and you commit a crime, if your case is dismissed, you can count on it being refiled.” -Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman

You can watch the full press conference below.