Popular Market Street Restaurant Closes Doors Unexpectedly

The Woodlands, Texas – A popular restaurant located in Market Street The Woodlands has unexpectedly closed their doors.

Jasper’s, an upscale casual dining concept that opened in 2005 broke the news to their staff over the weekend. According to sources inside the restaurant, management unexpectedly fired all of their employees and told them they would not be reopening.

“We are closed because of a tiff with our landlord and will keep you posted. Thank you for your support and understanding.” read a notice on the restaurant’s website.

On January 31, 2022, the restaurant was locked out of the building after the landlord terminated their lease agreement.

According to a lockout notice posted to the restaurant’s front door, Jasper’s owes over $250,000.00 in rent to Kimco Market Street, LLC, the landlord for Market Street.

While waiters and kitchen staff scramble to find new jobs, it’s unclear if Jasper’s will re-open in a new location.