Spring, Texas – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man after a shooting incident at a local post office.

The incident is unfolding in the 10800 block of Gosling Road at the United States Post Office.

According to officials, a white male approached a patron in the post office parking lot with what appeared to be a gun. Another post office patron who witnessed the incident pulled out his firearm and discharged a round at the suspect. The suspect fled on foot.

MCSO describes the suspect as a white male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans. If you see someone matching this description in the area, call 911.

It is unknown if the suspect was wounded in the shooting.

There is an active search ongoing in the area.