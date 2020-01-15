Local News
Police Searching For Missing 26-Year-Old Autistic Man
UPDATE: The 26-year-old is safe after being located by a reader of SpringHappenings.com. Click here to read the update…
Spring, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man with ‘intellectual disabilities’, according to officials.
Captain John Shannon with the HCSO says the 26-year-old was last seen in the area of FM 1960 and Interstate 45 with his brown and white dog.
The missing person is described by authorities as a biracial autistic man with mental health issues.
No further descriptors were immediately available.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.
