Spring, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are currently searching for a man armed with a gun.

The incident is unfolding in the 2800 block of Parkeston Drive in the Louetta Lakes subdivision.

The man was reportedly involved in an aggravated assault. When police arrived he fled on foot.

The male is wearing a tank top, blue shorts, red converse shoes, and has a shaved head with a long beard.

Police have a perimeter set in an attempt to locate the male.

If you spot the male, call 911 immediately.