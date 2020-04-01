Spring, Texas – Precinct 4 Constables are searching for two burglary suspects that reportedly broke into a home in the Timberlane Subdivision.

The incident is unfolding in the 22700 block of Timber Dust Circle.

A perimeter has been set around the subdivision (near Aldine Westfield and Hirschfield).

Police say the suspects are potentially armed with firearms. Empty gun cases and AR-15 magazines were spotted near the home that was broken into.

The suspects are described as two black males one wearing a white shirt and black gym shorts, the second wearing a blue t-shirt.

If you spot someone in the area matching this description, contact Precinct 4 Constables dispatch at 281-376-3472.