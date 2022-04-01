Police Officer in Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times Near FM 1960 & Aldine Westfield

Update 1: From HCSO – “one of our off-duty HCSO deputies witnessed suspects committing a criminal offense. As the deputy approached, the males opened fire and our deputy returned fire. Deputy was struck & has been transported in critical condition.”

Spring, Texas – An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been shot multiple times business near FM 1960 and Aldine Westfield.

The officer has life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in critical condition.

CPR is in progress. As of 9:05 PM, FM 1960 is being shut down in an effort to get the injured officer to the hospital without delay.

Deputies have located the vehicle in a parking lot nearby Houston Northwest Hospital. One suspect has been detained, the other suspect is in the emergency room where physicians are treating his gunshot wounds from the return fire.

This is a breaking news scene. Updates will be posted once available.