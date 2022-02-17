dark
Plane Crash Reported at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport

SpringHappenings.com
February 17, 2022
Spring, Texas – A small plane has crashed at the David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in Spring.

The single occupant of the aircraft was extricated from the aircraft and is in stable condition.

The aircraft sustained heavy damage as a result of the crash. Approximately 12 gallons of aircraft fuel was spilled from the ruptured fuel tanks. The accident occurred shortly after 2PM this afternoon.

All air traffic at the airport was suspended and inbound airborne aircraft were rerouted to other airports while the scene was being secured.

Due to the extensive damage to the aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.

Photo Courtesy of the Klein Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook).

