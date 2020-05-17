Spring, Texas – An employee of a Spring Pizza Hut is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Pizza Hut located at 18539 Kuykendahl near the intersection of Louetta.

According to police, two black males entered the store holding a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. Police say one of the employees may have recognized one of the armed suspects. The suspects and employees got into a physical altercation which led to a male employee being shot three times; twice in the upper chest and once in the leg.

The suspects fled on foot, westbound in the parking lot, and jumped the fence where they disappeared into the Villages at Louetta apartments.

One of the employees loaded his co-worker into his personal vehicle and drove him to a nearby urgent care clinic. From there, the victim was transported to Memorial Herman Hospital in critical condition via life-flight.

The shooting victim is described as a 47-year-old male. He is currently in surgery at the time this article was published. He is listed in “critical but stable condition” according to police.

The robbery suspects are described as two black males 18-20 years of age. One was wearing all black. There was no description available on the second suspect.

Violent Crimes Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene conducting interviews and canvassing the area. Police say they hope to have the suspects identified and in custody within a few hours.