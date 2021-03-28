“Phill The Box” Fundraiser Gains Momentum Amongst Hildebrandt Intermediate Students





Spring, Texas – Over the last month, students from Hildebrandt Intermediate have participated in a “Phill The Box” fundraiser. Students in business, finance, and marketing classes are amongst those promoting the fundraiser. Also, students in the National Junior Honors Society, STUCO, and PATH programs are active participants.

“Phill The Box” fundraisers aid local communities by collecting gently used clothing, shoes, and household items. The school has set up and decorated three large donation bins to help accommodate the student’s efforts. Once a month, the “Phill The Box” organization will collect the textile donations and turn them into funds which are given directly to the school.

The school’s students have a goal of donating more than 25,000 pounds of used items. Once complete, the students would set a record for the most successful “Phill The Box” fundraiser to date.

All students participating believe their fundraiser will have a long-lasting impact on the Klein community and local environment. Students have placed the donation bins in front of their school’s gym and are open for donations at any time. Community donations will help the students achieve their goal much faster.

Students attending schools in the surrounding area have started to pitch similar ideas for fundraising. Already, Klein Cain High School has announced a “Fill the Truck” fundraiser, similar to Hildebradt’s efforts.

Klein ISD parents and community members have expressed their gratitude for the fundraiser and support the student’s efforts to make the community around them a better place.

Click here to learn more about the Phill The Box organization.