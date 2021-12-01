Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Auto Collision On FM 1960 Near Cypress Station

Harris County, Texas – At approximately 1:20AM on December 1, 2021, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 14000 block of West FM 1960 on a report of an auto-pedestrian collision.

The 51-year-old male pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. It is unclear if he had been standing in the road or crossing, but he was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. The driver, a 28-year-old male, admitted to officers that he had had a drink some hours earlier and they determined he showed minimal signs of intoxication.

According to Sgt. Dashana Cheek of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the driver immediately made a U-turn after the collision and returned to the scene where he remained and cooperated with officers. Cheek stated that no charges are being pressed at this time.