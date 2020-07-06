Spring, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested and charged a total of 29 suspected drunk drivers over the 4th of July weekend.

Each of the drivers were stopped for traffic violations and displayed several signs of intoxication, according to the Constables Office. Standard field sobriety tests were administered.

All suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Additionally, it was discovered that Takesha Lewis, Juan Ambriz, Stephanie Rodriguez, and Michael Cumberland each had child passengers in their vehicles and were charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Michael Sumrall and Mario Moreno were both found to have two prior DWI charges and were charged with felony driving while intoxicated third offense.

“Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail.” -Constable Mark Herman

