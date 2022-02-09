dark
Parents Scrambling to Find Child Care After Spring ISD Board of Trustees Amends Calendar, Closes School Monday Feb. 14

SpringHappenings.com
February 9, 2022
Spring, Texas – Parents that have kids in Spring ISD schools are scrambling to find child care after the Board of Trustees amended the district’s instructional calendar at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

On Tuesday February 8, at the district’s regular board meeting, the Spring ISD Board of Trustees amended the district’s instructional calendar to create two additional student holidays.

As a result, Spring ISD campuses will be closed to students on both Monday, February 14, and Monday, April 18.

In addition to Monday’s closure, Spring ISD will also have early release on Friday, February 11 for parent and teacher conferences. Dismissal times are as follows: High Schools will be dismissed at 11:50 AM, Elementary Schools at 12:35 PM, and Middle Schools at 1:25 PM.

Classes will resume normally on Tuesday, February 15.

You can find more information about the early dismissals and the additional student holidays at springisd.org.

