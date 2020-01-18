Connect with us

Crime

Paramedics Injured After Suspect Throws Concrete Through Ambulance Windshield

Published

1 day ago

on


Houston, Texas – Paramedics with Cypress Creek EMS were the target of an overnight attack, according to Major Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the ambulance was driving down FM 1960 near Ella Blvd when a large chunk of concrete was thrown through their front windshield. The concrete broke through the windshield and landed on the passenger side floorboard.

The paramedics sustained minor injuries.

Major Lee says that investigators have identified a potential suspect and that criminal charges are pending.

Cypress Creek EMS posted the following statement to Twitter, Saturday morning – “Great police work @HCSOTexas. Clearly this senseless act could have had much worse results, so we hope the perpetrator is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Thank you NetDepot!

Our website is proudly housed out of a local data center. Our state-of-the-art servers are managed by our partners at NetDepot.com located in Spring, Texas!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Disclaimer:

All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.

Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.

In Case You Missed It