Paramedics Injured After Suspect Throws Concrete Through Ambulance Windshield





Houston, Texas – Paramedics with Cypress Creek EMS were the target of an overnight attack, according to Major Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the ambulance was driving down FM 1960 near Ella Blvd when a large chunk of concrete was thrown through their front windshield. The concrete broke through the windshield and landed on the passenger side floorboard.

The paramedics sustained minor injuries.

Major Lee says that investigators have identified a potential suspect and that criminal charges are pending.

Cypress Creek EMS posted the following statement to Twitter, Saturday morning – “Great police work @HCSOTexas. Clearly this senseless act could have had much worse results, so we hope the perpetrator is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”