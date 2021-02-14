Overpasses and Bridges in South Montgomery County to Close Sunday at Nightfall





02/14/2021 4:24 PM: The Rayford Road bridge has been shut down according to MOCO PCT3 Commissioner James Noack. Woodlands Parkway/Grogans Mill overpass, and Lake Robbins bridge will be closed within the hour.

Spring, Texas – Several overpasses and bridges in South Montgomery County will be closed starting at nightfall, Sunday, in preparation for the incoming winter weather.

According to Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, the overpass at Woodlands Parkway and Grogans Mill, Lake Robbins bridge, and the Rayford Road bridge over the railroad tracks will be closed starting Sunday at nightfall.

“Stay off the roads. We are planning for all roadways to be closed late Sunday, early Monday if we receive the precipitation forecasted. Most if not all roads will be unsafe to travel.” – James Noack, Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner.

Noack says that the Texas Department of Transportation will close the flyover into The Woodlands and the 242 flyovers when necessary.

You can find the latest road conditions at DriveTexas.org.