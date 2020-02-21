Connect with us

OVERNIGHT: 18-Wheeler Carrying Scrap Metal Overturns, Causing Hazmat Spill

Spring, Texas – An 18-wheeler carrying scrap metal overturned underneath Interstate 45 near Spring Stuebner overnight.

The Spring Fire Department and Harris County Hazardous Materials team responded to the 1800 block of Spring Stuebner around 2:00 AM.

An 18-wheeler was attempting to make a u-turn underneath Interstate 45, when the truck flipped over on its side, spilling the contents of the trailer. The Harris County Hazardous Materials team responded to contain a hydraulic fluid leak from the cab.

The driver escaped without injuries. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the accident.

The roadway reopened just before morning rush hour.

 

