Spring, Texas – Over 60,000 customers are without power in Montgomery County due to brownouts associated with Hurricane Laura.

The President and CEO of Entergy says the brownouts are necessary to protect the integrity of a power transmission line. If this line were to fail, he says that all Entergy customers in the entire state of Texas would be without power.

At this time, the outage is only affecting Entergy customers. CenterPoint Energy customer are not affected.

Currently, the outage runs from 2978 to the San Jacinto river (east and west) and from 1488 to the Harris/Montgomery County line (north and south).

Entergy has not provided an estimated time for power to be restored, however, sources tell Spring Happenings that it will likely be “for an extended period of time”.