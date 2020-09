Spring, Texas – The Republic Grille’s newest location in Spring is opening at 4 p.m. today. The newest location is at 3486 Discovery Creek Blvd. Spring, TX 77386.

The location is open Monday-Sunday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. The restaurant’s Facebook page said to stay tuned for additional information regarding to-go orders and hours of operation.







therepublicgrille.com