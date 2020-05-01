Spring, Texas – Police are investigating a crash that happened overnight near the intersection of FM 2920 and Bridgestone Lane.

Spring Fire Department and Cypress Creek EMS responded to the scene to remove two drivers trapped in their vehicles.

Sadly, one person was pronounced deceased and the second was transported to a local hospital and treated according to officials.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been released.

Photo Credit: Spring Fire Department